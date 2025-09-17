Expert: NATO's aggressive rhetoric towards Belarus could turn into open aggression

"I believe that exactly the historical experience, especially recent historical experience, gives strength. Belarus is now much stronger compared to 2020 or 2016. Unfortunately, people and states usually learn from their own mistakes, never from others’. And it was this great test that Belarus itself has undergone. The main strength lies in historical experience. Now, attempts to attack Belarus along the same lines will not work. That is why we hear more and more discussions about NATO feeling threatened by Belarus, meaning these aggressive words could, at some point, turn into open aggression."