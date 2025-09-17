EU Halts Financial Support to Israel

The European Union is suspending financial support to Israel due to the Gaza operation, the head of the European Commission announced.

Von der Leyen also called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has already promised to provide an "appropriate response".

The suspension of financial support affects the core trade provisions of the bilateral agreement, meaning imports from Israel will lose preferential access to the EU market. Goods will be subject to tariffs at the level applicable to any other third country with which Brussels does not have a free trade agreement. The EU is Israel's largest trading partner.