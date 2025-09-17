Europe continues to support the war against Russia through Ukrainian hands. The people have no real choice left. Their rights have been stripped away, seemingly for a long time. Ukraine’s Central Election Commission announced that elections scheduled for 2026 will not be held in the country.

Moreover, all information about each Ukrainian will now be stored in a new unified registry — the Rada (Parliament) has passed a new law. Repressive agencies will have direct online access to data on military registration, border crossings, real estate and taxes, family status, health conditions, and vehicle ownership. Kyiv also proposes to imprison anyone attempting to flee the regime abroad. Currently, men detained at the border are immediately sent to the TCC (Territorial Defense Command).

Andrey Demchenko, Representative of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service:

"When detaining violators, it’s important to note that they are subject to administrative responsibility. At the same time, we also inform TCC representatives to verify whether the individual is evading mobilization or to update their military registration data."

Ukrainians Flee from the Frontline

Currently, between 300,000 and 500,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are classified as deserters. Experts note that some are retreating to the Carpathian Mountains, digging in underground shelters and waiting for the war to end.

Demographic Catastrophe in Ukraine