Tariffs Instead of Sanctions — Trump Finds New Way to Pressure Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided that traditional sanctions are a thing of the past. According to him, the most effective way to exert pressure on Russia now will be through tariffs. He previously announced this during a conversation with European Commission President von der Leyen.

Bloomberg reports that these measures will target countries that purchase Russian oil and do not plan to stop. These are far from symbolic actions. For example, Trump has previously talked about tariffs of up to 100% for China and India. Currently, the G7 is preparing a new package of anti-Russian proposals, which is expected to be finalized within two weeks.