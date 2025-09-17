Scandal Visit and Dead-End Alliance: Why Trump's Visit Not to Save Starmer

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee35c25b-9134-48ab-89fa-6939a527accc/conversions/95d170eb-56d8-4d49-ba7c-5871fc828fc3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee35c25b-9134-48ab-89fa-6939a527accc/conversions/95d170eb-56d8-4d49-ba7c-5871fc828fc3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee35c25b-9134-48ab-89fa-6939a527accc/conversions/95d170eb-56d8-4d49-ba7c-5871fc828fc3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee35c25b-9134-48ab-89fa-6939a527accc/conversions/95d170eb-56d8-4d49-ba7c-5871fc828fc3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Donald Trump made his second state visit to the UK, a trip already mired in controversy.

Trump's plane, en route for the UK, nearly collided with a passenger flight over New York, Bloomberg reports. The dangerous approach was noticed by an air traffic controller, who ordered the crew to adjust course to avoid a collision.

Meanwhile, thousands of people protested Trump's visit in London. Activists demanded the liberation of Gaza and an end to arming Israel. Among other things, during a visit to Windsor Castle, Trump twice patted King Charles III on the back, considered a flagrant breach of royal etiquette.