Scandal Visit and Dead-End Alliance: Why Trump's Visit Not to Save Starmer
Donald Trump made his second state visit to the UK, a trip already mired in controversy.
Trump's plane, en route for the UK, nearly collided with a passenger flight over New York, Bloomberg reports. The dangerous approach was noticed by an air traffic controller, who ordered the crew to adjust course to avoid a collision.
Meanwhile, thousands of people protested Trump's visit in London. Activists demanded the liberation of Gaza and an end to arming Israel. Among other things, during a visit to Windsor Castle, Trump twice patted King Charles III on the back, considered a flagrant breach of royal etiquette.
Keir Starmer's Cabinet hoped to use Trump's visit to Britain as a desperate attempt to extricate itself from the impasse, but, as the Washington Post reports, the US-UK alliance no longer plays a leading role on the world stage amid global divisions and domestic political scandals.