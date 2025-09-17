"Poland is deliberately escalating. All the stories of closing borders with threats against Russia and Belarus, stigmatizing the supposedly aggressive exercises being held in Belarus, as well as the story with the drones, when false accusations were made against Russia - all this is part of the escalation line. At the same time, in Poland itself, in the Baltic States neighboring Belarus, military exercises are constantly taking place, and more forces are concentrated there than are participating in the exercises being held in Belarus. This is a deliberate information campaign, they are whipping up hysteria, as if Russia will attack Poland, and in the Central Baltic States they are digging some kind of anti-tank ditches. They are closing the border with Russia. This, again, is not some isolated excess, but part of a well-thought-out line - whipping up military hysteria, under which they are knocking out new military budgets. They simply need to justify the need to build up NATO contingents on the borders with Belarus and the Kaliningrad region. It's all are the information support measures, although there were, of course, no objective preconditions for closing the borders.”