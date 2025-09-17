Belarus Does Not Enforce Strict Measures Against Polish Trucks - We Act as Normal Neighbors

The current situation at the borders is being discussed in Minsk at an international scientific and practical conference of customs officials. According to the head of the State Customs Committee of Belarus, our country does not impose harsh restrictions on Polish freight vehicles; we behave as responsible neighbors should.

Vladimir Orlovsky emphasized that, given the rapidly changing circumstances—such as the closure of the Polish border—urgent issues arise almost spontaneously. The most crucial aspect remains the transit through EAEU countries, as well as ensuring security during the transportation of goods to their final destination.

He also addressed the situation at the border specifically. Belarus is taking a neighborly approach to Polish business: the duration of stay for Polish trucks on Belarusian territory has been extended. “We act as neighbors should—we do not impose strict measures on Polish freight vehicles. Instead, we extend their stay on our territory for a period we believe is sufficient to make informed decisions regarding the operation of border crossing points,” Vladimir Orlovsky stated.