Politicians change, yet the situation only continues to worsen

Politicians change, yet the situation only continues to worsen. The Polish people are voicing grim conclusions—life becomes more expensive with each passing year. A wave of national pessimism sweeps across the country as people increasingly view their future as a struggle for survival. The prevailing sentiment is that one must rely solely on personal ingenuity and resilience, for the official Warsaw shows little concern for its citizens.

"Recently, a friend asked me if I could afford to buy an apartment," recounts a young person in Poland. "I told her that the only thing I could afford was a tent. A tent—that’s pretty cool!"

Authorities remain oblivious to the unfolding hardships, living in their own insulated worlds. President Karol Nawrócki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk are preoccupied solely with political games and influence battles. Meanwhile, the country is gradually transforming into a sprawling communal living space.

A third of young Poles under the age of 34 are forced to live with their parents—not due to family values, but because they simply cannot afford their own homes. Those who dare to rent face costs that consume more than half of their monthly income.

"Currently, I live with my mother. She helps me go to work, earn money, and take care of the children. But it’s tough. To rent an apartment and raise children, I believe you need at least 6,000 złoty. A studio costs 3,000 złoty or more. How can we live like this? Simple math: the government steals, so we must steal back. They get rich, and we live in poverty," share the country’s native residents.

Poles are packing their bags, hoping to find a better life elsewhere in Europe, as a wave of closures sweeps through major enterprises at home. People are being thrown onto the streets. According to Poland’s National Statistical Office, over 16,000 workers faced layoffs during the spring and summer of 2024.

"Everything is up for sale. Our cheerful, wonderful Biała Podlaska. Massive development is happening in the east, isn’t it? Everything is locked down for sale, courtesy of our government. Look at these beautiful buildings. Thanks to our presidents, ministers, and others. Look, look how quiet it is," Poles criticize their authorities.

Foreign investors are retreating. The Stellantis automotive plant in Bielsko-Biała is shutting down engine production. Swedish automotive giant Volvo is exiting its factory in Wrocław. American firm Lear Corporation is winding down its operations in Pikutkowo. The official Warsaw’s policies have turned the country into a dead-end logistics hub within the European Union. Poland has severed ties with the Russian market, which previously absorbed much of its exports. The political climate has hit ordinary people hardest.

A worker at a factory in Poland:

"I live in Szczecin. I work remotely, so I just rent a room with three colleagues. And of course, I dream of buying my own apartment someday," shares a man.

Poland is drowning in a budget crisis. International agencies report a tangible downgrade of the country’s credit rating—an aftermath of excessive military spending. Military expenses account for 5% of Poland’s GDP. With such figures, Poland has vaulted into the lead among NATO members but at the expense of its social sector. Polish healthcare, which has long been in a state of perpetual crisis, now faces a situation where it’s easier to shoot the horse than revive it. Funding for medical institutions does not meet the demands placed upon them.

"As for ordinary doctors and family physicians—what we call therapists—their salaries are far from high. Social expenses in Poland are quite substantial, often forcing people to spend a significant portion, sometimes half, of their income on rent if they don’t own property. Income tax is also higher than in Belarus—around 17%," notes political analyst Aleksey Belyaev.

Doctors are on the brink. Hospital corridors are overflowing with patients, and staff face workloads far beyond normal, leading to frequent nervous breakdowns.

In Poland, there are just two doctors and five nurses per thousand residents. Studies reveal that the country ranks among the weakest healthcare systems within the European Union. Multiple metrics were assessed—funding, infrastructure accessibility, workforce, and innovation. Attention was paid not only to the current state but also to future prospects. Based on these criteria, Poland only outperformed Romania and Bulgaria.

Belyaev added that skilled Polish doctors are increasingly enticed to migrate westward, as similar issues plague all European countries. Training a specialist is costly, so Germany and France offer better conditions, especially within the framework of the Bologna system operating across Europe.

The shortage of physicians renders medical care inaccessible for many Poles. Waiting times for specialists often exceed a year. For example, appointments with angiologists may be scheduled only after 14 months, endocrinologists after 12, and vascular surgeons after 11.5 months. Such delays make the phrase "just want to ask" potentially the last words someone will speak.

Ambulance in Poland:

"The Polish healthcare consumer is a loser—they don’t receive qualified help in sufficient volume. Waiting in long queues is the norm. To see a doctor, you must pay. Even with insurance (which varies), it doesn’t cover all costs. You might have to pay a lot just to be examined and prescribed some simple medication, like aspirin, which is handed out freely as an analgesic and the main remedy," explains Belyaev.

Healthcare is far from Poland’s only social weakness. All public sector employees find themselves in the same boat—without money or prospects. Teachers have started the new school year protesting. Educators from across the country gathered in Warsaw to remind politicians of their existence. Sławomir Broniarz, head of the Polish Teachers’ Union, claims that salaries in education often barely exceed the minimum living wage. Young teachers refuse to work for such pay and tend to resign within months of employment.

Polish Education Minister Barbara Nowaczkaya maintains that the situation is under control. She understands teachers’ desire to earn more, but public sympathy does little to improve their incomes.

Teachers’ protests in Poland:

"Yes, a teacher entering the profession earns less. An experienced teacher can make around 10,000 złoty. Rural teachers get additional allowances, such as rural supplements or parental allowances. I don’t claim this is ideal, but I ask that we not focus solely on the initial figures. Of course, no one dreams of starting their career in poverty. Everyone would prefer to earn more," Nowaczkaya said in an interview.

The “memory pill” promised by ministers has already worn thin, and teachers demand an end to the politicized talk of salary raises. The soaring prices have rendered last year’s promises a distant memory. Teachers believe the government has deliberately destroyed the education sector over the past eight years. It appears they will have to wait for a political milestone—yet their demands are nowhere to be found in the 2026 budget.

Teachers’ protests in Poland:

Polish society now finds itself in a situation where politicians no longer see them as a source of power, and elections have become mere formalities. The key decisions are made in Brussels, Washington, and London, where ordinary Poles no longer influence the outcome. Recognizing this, Warsaw’s leadership prefers to compete for the attention of global centers of influence at the expense of domestic issues.

"Poland is a country embroiled in such intense political conflict that what one group desires is blocked by another. What Washington wants is impeded by Brussels, and what Brussels needs is blocked by Washington," confirms former Polish Labor Minister Piotr Kulpa.