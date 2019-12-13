EconomySocietyPoliticsPresidentRegionsHealthCultureTechnologyIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

"Let's go!" President of Belarus sets off to inspect new stations of Minsk Subway

Image
Фото: belta.by

After the opening ceremony of the new section of Minsk Subway, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko went to inspect the new stations, BELTA informs.

“Let's go!” - he said, waving his hand before entering the train.

