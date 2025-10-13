Lukashenko about not awarding Nobel Prize to Trump

During the meeting in Minsk, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed the opinion that the President of the USA, Donald Trump, should not suffer because of the fact that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, because the evaluation of his peace efforts are more important, reported BELTA.

"Not awarding the Nobel Prize to Donald Trump, taking into account the statements of various Nobel laureates, is also acceptable. They promise that in 2026 he will receive the Nobel Peace Prize. I would personally advise him not to be upset that they did not award him the Nobel Prize. After being among those renegades there, probably, it's not appropriate. And the people of the world are obliged to evaluate what the President of the United States is doing in the international arena. This is important - the evaluation of the international community by the people of the world, not this politicized structure."