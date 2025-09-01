Lukashenko Affirms Belarus Supports Russia in Fight Against Modern Nazism

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that Belarus supports Russia in its fight against modern-day Nazism. These words were spoken during a meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Beijing, reports BELTA.

“We are working together on all fronts. You know this. And we will continue to do so. When the U.S. President called (referring to the earlier phone conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Donald Trump, ed.), we discussed this issue. I told him: ‘We are one country. Essentially, Russia is fighting alone. We support and will continue to support as much as we can.’ I am publicly stating this,” said Alexander Lukashenko.