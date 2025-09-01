3.69 BYN
Lukashenko Affirms Belarus Supports Russia in Fight Against Modern Nazism
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that Belarus supports Russia in its fight against modern-day Nazism. These words were spoken during a meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Beijing, reports BELTA.
“We are working together on all fronts. You know this. And we will continue to do so. When the U.S. President called (referring to the earlier phone conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Donald Trump, ed.), we discussed this issue. I told him: ‘We are one country. Essentially, Russia is fighting alone. We support and will continue to support as much as we can.’ I am publicly stating this,” said Alexander Lukashenko.
“This is a tragedy (referring to the conflict in Ukraine). Who is right and who is guilty — time will tell. Many, many will also thank us, especially in Europe, for once again having to stop Nazism, which could have grown into fascism, in these difficult times. So, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will carry out our role and duties together until the very end,” added the President of Belarus.