3.69 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.48 BYN
Lukashenko and Putin stressed that no one can replace Belarus and Russia for each other
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko and Putin stressed that no one can replace Belarus and Russia for each othernews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f3e1dbb-f608-4ea2-a7ee-aa769b6672e3/conversions/aee85cbd-c928-452e-aa43-459ca6d81d73-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f3e1dbb-f608-4ea2-a7ee-aa769b6672e3/conversions/aee85cbd-c928-452e-aa43-459ca6d81d73-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f3e1dbb-f608-4ea2-a7ee-aa769b6672e3/conversions/aee85cbd-c928-452e-aa43-459ca6d81d73-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f3e1dbb-f608-4ea2-a7ee-aa769b6672e3/conversions/aee85cbd-c928-452e-aa43-459ca6d81d73-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin said during a meeting in Beijing that no one can replace Belarus and Russia for each other, BELTA reported.
"You understand that no one can replace Russia for us. Therefore, it is very important that we are meeting today," said the head of the Belarusian state.
In turn, Vladimir Putin said: "And no one can replace Belarus for Russia. We have very close relations."
He also noted that the relations between the leaders of the countries are good on a personal level, but it is important that the results of their joint work are evident in terms of economic growth and development of cooperation. There are many areas in the sphere of cooperation, primarily in industry.