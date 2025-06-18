Lukashenko Approves Draft Intergovernmental Agreement Between Belarus and UAE on Trade in Services

On June 19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 236, giving his formal approval to the draft intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and the United Arab Emirates concerning the trade in services and the facilitation of investments. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

The primary objectives of this international accord are to establish a free trade area for services between Belarus and the UAE, to create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral cooperation in promoting investments, and to expand and diversify mutual trade relations. The conclusion of this agreement is expected to strengthen the trade and economic ties between the two nations.