Lukashenko Arrives in Moscow on Working Visit
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit. The head of state's aircraft landed at Vnukovo Airport, reports BELTA.
On May 9, the President will participate in commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held in Minsk and Moscow.
On Red Square in Moscow, the leader will join his foreign colleagues in attending the Victory Parade. Belarusian servicemen will also march along the cobblestones of Moscow in the parade formation.
Later that evening, in the Belarusian capital, near the "Minsk—Hero City" memorial, Alexander Lukashenko will oversee a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet People's victory in the Great Patriotic War.