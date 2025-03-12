Lukashenko Arrives in Russia for Official Visit

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation for an official visit. The aircraft carrying the head of state landed at Vnukovo Airport, as reported by BELTA.

In recognition of the official status of the visit, a ceremonial guard and the anthems of both countries were present at the airport.

Today, negotiations will take place at the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will initially meet one-on-one, followed by an expanded meeting with delegation members to discuss the development of cooperation between Belarus and Russia, as well as prospective areas of interaction. They will also focus on joint efforts in integration formats and exchange views on the current international situation.

A package of documents is expected to be signed as a result of the negotiations.

The program of the visit includes several other events typical for its official status.