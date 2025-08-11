Greece introduces bill to increase working hours to 13 hours

The Greek government has introduced a new bill that proposes introducing a 13-hour working day. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the Greek newspaper Tovima.

The bill, which is expected to be approved on August 12 during a cabinet meeting, is designed to modernize labor practices. However, it has already provoked discussions about the possible impact on workers' rights guarantees.

One of the main innovations in the proposed bill is the possibility of increasing the working day to 13 hours for employees working in one company. This expands the previous framework, when such working hours were only permissible when employed in several places. The new rules stipulate that a 13-hour workday can be officially permitted, provided that workers are provided with at least 11 hours of daily rest.