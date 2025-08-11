The recent speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing Zelensky, did not go unnoticed. According to the Daily Telegraph, Zelensky has stated that he is already prepared to cede territories currently under Russian control—potentially including Donbas, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions, and Crimea—areas that may become subjects of discussion.

In exchange for relinquishing land, Kiev hopes to secure "reliable security guarantees in the form of weapons supplies and a pathway to NATO membership."