Europe and Kiev are prepared to "openly oppose" President Donald Trump's peacekeeping proposals aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict, reports the German newspaper Die Zeit.

Journalists assert that the current path of soft flattery and compromise will come to an end. At the same time, the publication notes that it remains uncertain how willing the White House is to consider Europe's interests and whether Zelensky is prepared to relinquish territory. Should Trump choose to ignore these concerns, a transatlantic crisis could resurface, potentially twice as severe as before.

It is worth recalling that a meeting between the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Additionally, on August 13, at the initiative of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, an emergency online summit on Ukraine will be held. It is expected that Zelensky, Trump, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as leaders of several European nations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will participate in the discussions.