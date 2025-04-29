Lukashenko Arrives on Working Visit to Russia; His Plane Lands in Volgograd

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has arrived in the Russian Federation for a working visit, with his plane landing in Volgograd, as reported by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (Belta).

In Volgograd, the head of state will participate in the international forum of the Union State titled "Great Heritage - Common Future" alongside his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The primary aim of the forum is to preserve and protect the historical memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War.

The Belarusian delegation at the event also includes parliamentarians, representatives of public organizations, university rectors, directors of gymnasiums and schools, as well as leaders of patriotic education centers, scholars, and members of the Youth Parliament of the National Assembly.

Alexander Lukashenko is set to lay flowers at the historical and memorial complex "To the Heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad" at Mamaev Kurgan.