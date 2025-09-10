Alexander Lukashenko Looks Forward to Seeing Robert Fico in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a82ce549-b317-4f02-b4af-e9a02d371436/conversions/11c06cff-95c5-4ef1-967c-ac7a1bc9e23d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a82ce549-b317-4f02-b4af-e9a02d371436/conversions/11c06cff-95c5-4ef1-967c-ac7a1bc9e23d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a82ce549-b317-4f02-b4af-e9a02d371436/conversions/11c06cff-95c5-4ef1-967c-ac7a1bc9e23d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a82ce549-b317-4f02-b4af-e9a02d371436/conversions/11c06cff-95c5-4ef1-967c-ac7a1bc9e23d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated, while accepting the credentials of the Slovak ambassador, that the country is pursuing an independent course with courage and dignity, BelTA reports.

The President noted that the mission to develop relations between Slovakia and Belarus has been entrusted to his long-time friend and experienced statesman Jozef Migaš.

"We attach great value to the independent course that Bratislava is pursuing. It is taking it with courage and dignity, despite external pressure and threats. We discussed this with Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing," the head of state recalled.