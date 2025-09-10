Poland to impose restrictions on flights along border with Belarus and Ukraine until December 9

Poland has decided to maximize benefits from the drone incident — restrictions on flights along the border with Belarus and Ukraine will be in place until December 9.

Warsaw has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting. It is also reported that on September 11, American leader Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

According to Bloomberg, Poland has requested additional air defense systems and drone countermeasures from allies. It is already known that Sweden will urgently send aircraft and air defense assets to Poland.

Additionally, the Czech Republic will provide three helicopters from its special operations unit to Poland.

Meanwhile, the Polish Foreign Minister confirmed that Belarus had warned in advance about drones approaching Polish airspace.