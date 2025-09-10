Lukashenko Accuses EU of Creating New 'Iron Curtain' Through Large-Scale Militarization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/014b2a00-838d-4ee4-99ca-6f337d80e323/conversions/7d3885be-4760-409b-8cdf-c336cd5ee655-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/014b2a00-838d-4ee4-99ca-6f337d80e323/conversions/7d3885be-4760-409b-8cdf-c336cd5ee655-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/014b2a00-838d-4ee4-99ca-6f337d80e323/conversions/7d3885be-4760-409b-8cdf-c336cd5ee655-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/014b2a00-838d-4ee4-99ca-6f337d80e323/conversions/7d3885be-4760-409b-8cdf-c336cd5ee655-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Once again, ideas about some kind of 'exceptionalism' and claims to 'the ultimate truth' have appeared in the minds of a number of politicians, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko while accepting credentials from ambassadors of foreign countries, BelTA reports.

Addressing the diplomats, the head of state noted that this meeting is taking place between two significant, but essentially opposite dates - International Peace Day, which is celebrated on September 21, and the 86th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II - September 1.

"I would not have mentioned the second event at this solemn moment if it were not for the growing analogies between the current alarming trends and the events of the 1930s, which led to tragic consequences for the entire planet, including Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko said.