Alexander Lukashenko receives credentials from ambassadors of 8 countries

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus is committed to expanding its circle of friends, maintaining a trusting dialogue and taking into account the interests of its partners: "Minsk's cooperation with each of your countries is unique in its own way. I am glad that the mission to develop relations between Slovakia and Belarus has once again been entrusted to my long-time friend and experienced statesman, Ambassador Migaš. We highly appreciate the independent course that Bratislava is pursuing. It is pursuing it courageously and with dignity, despite external pressure and threats. We talked about this with Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing. We are waiting for him again in Belarus - we will discuss all issues in a friendly atmosphere, show him memorial sites associated with the heroic history of World War II. I am sure that we can do a lot for our countries. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is one of our key partners in the Asian region, where the engine of global development is gaining momentum. Through joint efforts, we have brought the traditionally friendly Belarusian-Vietnamese ties to the level of strategic interaction. We are firmly committed to implementing all the agreements reached with leadership of Vietnam. Mr. Ambassador, we hope to see practical results of our joint fruitful work in the near future."