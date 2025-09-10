3.64 BYN
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot dead in US
An associate of Donald Trump was shot dead in the US. Well-known conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally wounded at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old politician was shot from a distance of up to 200 m. The gunshot wound to the neck was too serious, doctors were unable to save him.
The governor of Utah called Kirk's death a political assassination and promised punishment for the killer, and also recalled that the state has not yet abolished the death penalty.
Donald Trump accused left-wing radicals of "demonization" that led to Kirk's murder. In his address, the US president promised to find everyone involved in the tragedy.
The American leader ordered the flags at the White House to be lowered, paying tribute to the memory of the deceased. Charlie Kirk was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in law and politics in 2018, and has spoken out against aid to Ukraine and called Zelensky an obstacle to peace. He has been accused of pro-Russian propaganda and criticism of the Kiev regime.