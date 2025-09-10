3.64 BYN
Lukashenko Expects to Intensify Cooperation with Ethiopia
Accepting the credentials of Ethiopian Ambassador to Belarus Genet Teshome Jirru, President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that he expects to intensify cooperation with this country, BelTA reports.
"I expect the agreements on intensifying cooperation reached with the Prime Minister of your country at the BRICS platform in Kazan to be implemented as soon as possible," the President addressed the Ambassador. "This is personally entrusted to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs. We need to adopt a roadmap and move forward in all areas - from technical equipment for agriculture to the education of Ethiopian students in Belarusian universities."
The head of the Belarusian state also called Ethiopia a long-standing and reliable partner of Belarus in East Africa: "We respectfully observe the independent foreign policy of our Ethiopian friends, and we understand and share your principled position on key points on the international agenda."