Lukashenko values Vatican's sincere stance against sanctions

While receiving the credentials of Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus, Ignazio Ceffalia, the President of Belarus highly appreciated the consistent and sincere position of the Vatican against sanctions, reports BELTA.

"We highly value the consistent, sincere stance of the Vatican against sanctions," said Alexander Lukashenko. "I see significant potential for uniting our efforts in the name of peace in Europe and on the planet."

Discussing the relations between Belarus and the Vatican, the President emphasized that they are based on mutual respect, dialogue, traditional values, and on the proximity or alignment of approaches on many international issues.