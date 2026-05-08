Lukashenko attends the Victory Day Parade on Red Square in Moscow

Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on May 8 for a working visit. On the eve of the celebrations commemorating the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Belarusian head of state held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, the Belarusian leader spoke about the significance of the holiday and called Victory a great achievement.

"This is such an achievement of ours. Our ancestors saved not only Europe but the entire world from the brown plague. Clearly, the fate would have been greater than ours had our predecessors lost this war. This is our great legacy. We proceed from this. This is the legacy of Russians, Belarusians, and all the republics of the Soviet Union. Everyone fought (even if the war didn't reach everyone) and died in the tens, hundreds, and thousands," said Alexander Lukashenko.