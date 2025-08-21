Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia Will Prevent Ukraine from Becoming a Launchpad for Attacks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated to journalists that, in the context of discussions about providing Ukraine with certain security guarantees, Belarus and Russia will insist that Ukraine did not become a staging ground for future attacks. This was reported by BELTA.

The head of state noted that Europeans themselves wish to serve as such guarantors alongside Americans.

"Of course, the Russians are currently categorically against foreign troops being stationed there. They don’t want that," Lukashenko said.

The president also emphasized the importance of being realistic — even if agreements are reached to reduce the Ukrainian army or impose limits on armaments, it does not mean that, in the future, the situation could not change unexpectedly or through unforeseen developments.

"Yes, we will insist with the Russians that this does not happen. That Ukraine (as they say) does not become an aggressive country, a staging ground for future attacks against us," Lukashenko declared.