African Regions Interested in Belarusian Food Products

"Africa holds promise. Today, it is unstable and poor. But tomorrow, stability will occur, and Africa will account for perhaps a quarter of global demand. Africa represents what Belarus trades (food, agriculture, i.e., machinery, and mining). Belarusian fertilizers may also be in demand on the African market. We need to supply what Africa lacks, such as meat and dairy products. Africans can grow their own corn, but when it comes to dairy and meat products, Belarus can be a reliable partner," political scientist Konstantin Kalachev has noted.