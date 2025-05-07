While chaos swirls around us and points of instability emerge, Belarus remains a tranquil, peaceful nation, and it must be safeguarded. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko on May 8th during the solemn opening of the International Exhibition Center in Minsk, reports BELTA.

"We live in challenging times. Sanctions are suffocating us from all sides. They are trying to stifle us. But we continue to live. And not just survive—we are even creating unique projects for the future, such as this one," emphasized the President. "Everything depends on us. As I often say, let’s do everything at our workplaces. There’s no need to invent anything. Come, do your job, go home, and rest on Saturday and Sunday... I require nothing more from you. The rest we will decide ourselves. Each in his place: I, as President, will handle my issues; the government will manage the economy; the Administration (of the President) will oversee politics, diplomacy, and other matters. Everything is in place. This machine must operate smoothly."

The head of state pointed out that many representatives of the new generation have entered government, fulfilling the promise Lukashenko made. These individuals are patriots who love their country and wish to preserve it. At the same time, more experienced managers remain in authority to ensure continuity.

Speaking about the current situation in the country, the President remarked: "It is quiet, calm. We live in a peaceful, kind nation. We must protect it. This is especially significant on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in that terrible war. Around us, there is great unrest."