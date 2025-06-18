3.78 BYN
Lukashenko: Belarus Is a Firm Supporter of Deepening Eurasian Integration
Belarus has been and remains a steadfast supporter of deepening Eurasian integration. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this on June 19 during a meeting dedicated to preparing for the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum, reports BELTA.
"Once again, I want to emphasize: Belarus has been and remains a committed supporter of deepening Eurasian integration and building an effectively functioning common economic space based on trust and mutual understanding," said the head of state.
The agenda of the meeting includes organizational issues for the Eurasian Economic Forum and the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, as well as discussions on the summit's agenda and its most important points.