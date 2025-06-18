Lukashenko: Belarus Is a Firm Supporter of Deepening Eurasian Integration

Belarus has been and remains a steadfast supporter of deepening Eurasian integration. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this on June 19 during a meeting dedicated to preparing for the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum, reports BELTA.

"Once again, I want to emphasize: Belarus has been and remains a committed supporter of deepening Eurasian integration and building an effectively functioning common economic space based on trust and mutual understanding," said the head of state.