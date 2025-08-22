Lukashenko: Belarus Remains Open to Ukrainians

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Ukraine on Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"Living side by side in peace and harmony has long been the destiny of the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples. Our close coexistence has forged unbreakable bonds of kinship between our nations, cemented by a shared historical fate, common Christian values, and genuine friendship," the congratulatory message states.

"No matter how external forces may pull us in different directions, Belarus will continue to remain open to Ukrainians," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue with our southern neighbors."