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Lukashenko: Belarus will build a lot of housing
Belarus will build a lot of housing. President Alexander Lukashenko announced this upon appointing Alexander Terekhov as Deputy Prime Minister, who will also oversee this sector, BELTA reports.
"We will build a lot of housing. If we are cutting back in Minsk, that doesn't mean we won't build housing in satellite cities, especially rental housing, from agriculture to industry, and everywhere else," the President said.
He noted that he personally oversaw some of the construction projects Alexander Terekhov was responsible for while serving as General Director of the state-owned production association Minskstroy. "You can do everything. Therefore, we need to elevate this practice from the bottom up and take action," the head of state emphasized.