Lukashenko: Belarusians and Ukrainians shared pain of loss and joy of long-awaited spring of 1945

In his congratulatory message to the people of Ukraine on the occasion of Victory Day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that any attempts to rewrite history and sow mistrust between the peoples of the two countries are doomed to failure, the head of state's press service reported.

Congratulating the people of Ukraine on Victory Day, the head of state noted: "Belarusians and Ukrainians stood side by side through terrible trials, sharing the pain of loss and the joy of the long-awaited spring of 1945. Today, it is crucial to pass on to posterity the truth about the joint struggle against Nazism, which was a manifestation of boundless strength and unity. Belarus remembers the Ukrainian heroes who sacrificed their lives to liberate Belarusian land. Any attempts to rewrite history and sow mistrust between our peoples are doomed to failure."