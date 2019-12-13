3.40 RUB
Lukashenko calls infrastructure development a key goal of state investment program
The main goal of the state investment program is to build and develop the country’s engineering, social, manufacturing and defense infrastructure, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on 15 January as he was receiving a report on the 2025 state investment program, BelTA has learned.
While making personnel decisions the day before, the head of state emphasized that he had not signed off on the state investment program and returned the draft decree to the government. “This is the most important document. I did not sign it. I returned it back to the government as usual. You send it to me again, and three or four people come to report to me. Those who prepared the program. Where's the alternative viewpoint? Are we going to build everything that is spelled out in the document? Is it worth investing in. I want a more thoughtful approach,” the head of state demanded the day before. “You should take it down a notch when it comes to the number of activities and people involved. We must focus on specific issues,” he added.
