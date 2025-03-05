In an interview with renowned blogger Mario Nawfal, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus urged Europeans and Americans to do everything within their power to ensure a decent life for future generations, as reported by BELTA.

The head of state expressed hope that Donald Trump would prove to be an effective president capable of fulfilling his promises of establishing peace. "But this must be done—this must be done every day. Time is slipping away," he emphasized.

Regarding the Europeans, he noted, "We live on the same continent. Belarus is the heart of Europe, with Polotsk at its center. Therefore, it is from here that everything flows. As we often say, let us live in harmony. Look around: such beauty exists, created by our hands—not only ours, but also by the hand of God. Let us preserve this for our children; this is paramount, and it matters to me as well," stated Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko further added, "If the European Union established good relations with Russia, it would prosper."

He concluded with a reflective note, addressing the youthful interviewer: