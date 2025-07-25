3.71 BYN
Europe Misses Opportunity to Agree with China on Joint Fight Against US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A fiasco for European diplomacy. According to Asian media, the China-EU summit ended in failure. Europeans left Beijing prematurely, without signing a single agreement.
EU representatives arrived in China hoping to negotiate new terms of mutual trade that would help the European Union withstand the tariff war with the US. Brussels officials also attempted to persuade China to adopt the European stance on Ukraine. Neither of these goals was achieved, and the summit, originally scheduled for two days, lasted only one.
The mission of EU leaders was urgent, as 30% tariffs from Washington are set to be implemented on August 1. As it turned out, China does not intend to support the Old Continent in the tariff conflict.