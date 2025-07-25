Protests are ongoing in Ukraine for the fourth day due to Zelensky’s actions against NABU and SAP. On the previous evening, thousands of people gathered in Kiev, Dnepr, Lvov, and other major cities to express their disagreement with Zelensky’s attempts to fully take control of the anti-corruption investigative agencies.

The Office of the President seemingly backtracked recently, after authorities' seizure of NABU was condemned by EU and US authorities. Western newspapers have launched a massive campaign against Zelensky.

However, it has become clear that official Kiev does not intend to surrender. Zelensky is only trying to buy time. Firstly, the new law on NABU contains a clause about certification of bureau employees by the state — which essentially places them under the control of the president’s office.

Additionally, the new law, which supposedly restores independence to anti-corruption agencies, is being rejected by the Verkhovna Rada deputies, who claim that NABU threatens them with persecution.