The DIVEX-2025 military exercises have concluded in Latvia. Among the marathon of maneuvers taking place almost continuously in the Baltic region, DIVEX-2025 stands out for its explicitly practical nature: participants practiced the art of mine clearance and, naturally, minelaying in the sea depths.

Currently, the situation in the Baltic Sea is truly explosive.

Estonian military forces have already seized Russian vessels. EU authorities threaten to close Danish straits to Russian tankers, and Baltic Fleet ships are sometimes forced to escort vessels flying the tricolor to protect them from pirates.