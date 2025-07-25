Cambodia Denies Accusations of Attacking Thailand

Cambodia has rejected accusations of attacking neighboring Thailand, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. This was stated by Cambodia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Keo Chhea, reports TASS.

"How can they accuse us, a small nation with three times smaller army and no fully equipped Air Force, of attacking such a large neighbor as Thailand? We are not doing that," said the diplomat.

According to him, Cambodia demands an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" and urges for a "peaceful resolution of disputes." Phnom Penh hopes that UN Security Council members will call for maximum restraint and resolve the situation diplomatically, the ambassador added.