Lukashenko: Choosing between Belarusian and foreign goods is a matter of national security
For Belarusians, the choice of whether to buy Belarusian or foreign goods is a matter of national security. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on December 18 during his address to the Belarusian people and parliament at the second session of the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly, BELTA reports.
The head of state emphasized the priorities for improving the consumer market.
"For us Belarusians, the choice of whether to buy Belarusian or foreign goods is (should be) a matter of national security," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.
"Many people can't overcome the stereotype that imported goods are 'elite.' But this isn't the result of experience. It's a brainwashing tool, if you will, that was used quite successfully even in Soviet society, especially in its later stages of development," the President added.
He emphasized that the quality of Belarusian-produced goods has been and remains among the best in the world. However, the head of state believes there are shortcomings in how Belarusians position themselves in their own market.
"Perhaps Dolce & Gabbana or Versace and others are more widely promoted in some places. Perhaps even better quality. But is it really illegal to wear Belarusian products? Will they strip you naked on the street? Is it disgusting?" Alexander Lukashenko asked rhetorically, and the audience applauded. Continuing on this topic, the President noted that many very wealthy people he has met dress quite simply and modestly, because ostentatiousness in such circles is considered shameful. "We seem to live in a poor country, and whatnot—you're talking about Belarus (BelTA note), and our population. But when you look at the cars people drive and the clothes they wear, the question arises: why are you spending so much money to support foreign manufacturers? Well, support your own. Kamvol, Orsha Flax, and so on... Good fabrics, our own fabrics, environmentally friendly. And this applies to everyone. We need to think about this before blaming the government for all sorts of sins, including me," the head of state emphasized.