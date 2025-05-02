Lukashenko congratulates Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on winning presidential election in Gabon

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04aba524-2507-4cb3-a70c-434fedfced5b/conversions/64551391-08cc-4f41-b805-34e18e0c43e2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04aba524-2507-4cb3-a70c-434fedfced5b/conversions/64551391-08cc-4f41-b805-34e18e0c43e2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04aba524-2507-4cb3-a70c-434fedfced5b/conversions/64551391-08cc-4f41-b805-34e18e0c43e2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04aba524-2507-4cb3-a70c-434fedfced5b/conversions/64551391-08cc-4f41-b805-34e18e0c43e2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on his election as President of the Gabonese Republic, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The results of the voting and your convincing victory testify to the high confidence of people in the political and socio-economic course you are pursuing. I emphasize my interest in strengthening Belarusian-Gabonese friendship for the benefit of our peoples. I note the great potential for intensifying political dialogue and fruitful cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology, humanitarian and other areas," the message of congratulations reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is ready to share its expertise and competencies that will contribute to the improvement of food security and well-being of Gabonese citizens.