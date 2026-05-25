Lukashenko Congratulates Georgian President on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili on Independence Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

The Belarusian leader noted that this holiday embodies the resilience and national unity of the Georgian people.

"I am convinced that Georgia will continue to move toward sustainable development, strengthening state institutions, and improving the well-being of its citizens, which in turn will contribute to the country's continued progress and enhance its prestige on the international stage," the message reads.

"I look forward to intensifying comprehensive cooperation between Minsk and Tbilisi for the benefit of our peoples, including in trade, economic, humanitarian, and cultural spheres," the President emphasized.