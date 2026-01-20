Lukashenko Congratulates Military Engineers on Professional Holiday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d907ef4-14ac-42dc-8aca-136acc023d6f/conversions/ceee8e08-aac5-453c-a8c5-e01ab5762a13-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d907ef4-14ac-42dc-8aca-136acc023d6f/conversions/ceee8e08-aac5-453c-a8c5-e01ab5762a13-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d907ef4-14ac-42dc-8aca-136acc023d6f/conversions/ceee8e08-aac5-453c-a8c5-e01ab5762a13-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d907ef4-14ac-42dc-8aca-136acc023d6f/conversions/ceee8e08-aac5-453c-a8c5-e01ab5762a13-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to the personnel and veterans of the Engineering Troops of the Armed Forces on their professional holiday, BelTA reports.

"It is noteworthy that this year we celebrate the 325th anniversary of their formation, emphasizing the traditions and continuity with the heroic history of our ancestors," the Belarusian leader noted. "This history contains many glorious pages, including the unparalleled fortitude and courage of Soviet soldiers on the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War, the post-war reconstruction of the country, and the truly titanic work of the soldiers and officers of the Engineering Troops during the cleanup of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the Belarusian engineering troops, which are now equipped with the most modern weapons and equipment, make a significant contribution to ensuring the state's military security by addressing critical tasks such as the safe operation of military and civilian infrastructure, responding to various emergencies, and neutralizing explosive hazards.