Lukashenko Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on the First Anniversary of His Pontificate

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on the first anniversary of the inauguration of his pontificate, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Amid numerous armed conflicts and profound contradictions in the world, your voice invariably resounds as a call for peace and humanism," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the Holy See's consistent and principled position aimed at de-escalating crises, reconciling parties, and reaffirming the absolute value of human life commands sincere respect and recognition.

"I am confident that your ministry will continue to be an important guide for the international community in its search for mutual understanding, a path to constructive dialogue, and just solutions for the sake of global stability," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.