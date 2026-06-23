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Rutte: NATO Needs to Replenish Stockpiles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in an interview with Fox News, stated the need to replenish arms stockpiles in Europe and the Americas.
"We need to replenish our stockpiles on both sides of the Atlantic, and this requires leadership to ensure security for both the United States and the entire alliance," Rutte said.
According to the Secretary General, US President Donald Trump is developing legislative initiatives in the area of defense procurement aimed at facilitating cooperation between companies and increasing military-industrial production capacity.