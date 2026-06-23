Rutte: NATO Needs to Replenish Stockpiles

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35790464-e342-4d27-967d-408a49ee14f6/conversions/2bc131d3-f4f6-44b2-bd72-a32688a6f6d0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35790464-e342-4d27-967d-408a49ee14f6/conversions/2bc131d3-f4f6-44b2-bd72-a32688a6f6d0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35790464-e342-4d27-967d-408a49ee14f6/conversions/2bc131d3-f4f6-44b2-bd72-a32688a6f6d0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35790464-e342-4d27-967d-408a49ee14f6/conversions/2bc131d3-f4f6-44b2-bd72-a32688a6f6d0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in an interview with Fox News, stated the need to replenish arms stockpiles in Europe and the Americas.

"We need to replenish our stockpiles on both sides of the Atlantic, and this requires leadership to ensure security for both the United States and the entire alliance," Rutte said.