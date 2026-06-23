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US to Build Two Training Grounds to Simulate War in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US Army plans to establish at least two training grounds that will simulate realistic conflict conditions in Ukraine, including electronic warfare.
These sites are intended to fully replicate an active countermeasures environment, allowing drone manufacturers and countermeasure developers to collaborate. There are also plans to create a global test site outside the US for testing hypersonic technologies.