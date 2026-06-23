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US Senate passes resolution to end the war with Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US Senate passes resolution to end the war with Irannews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48dec8e8-f00d-4e55-8cf2-dd84e8f29cda/conversions/151602a2-c551-4f6a-a234-677971482b2e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48dec8e8-f00d-4e55-8cf2-dd84e8f29cda/conversions/151602a2-c551-4f6a-a234-677971482b2e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48dec8e8-f00d-4e55-8cf2-dd84e8f29cda/conversions/151602a2-c551-4f6a-a234-677971482b2e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48dec8e8-f00d-4e55-8cf2-dd84e8f29cda/conversions/151602a2-c551-4f6a-a234-677971482b2e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US Senate passed a resolution declaring that the Washington administration should cease military action against Iran.
Fifty senators voted in favor of the resolution, while 48 voted against. Four members of the ruling Republican Party voted in favor. Only one Democrat voted against it. A similar resolution was approved in the House of Representatives in early June.
The resolution emphasizes that US President Donald Trump should "withdraw American forces from combat operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran." This is to be done only if military action against Iran has not been approved by Congress, and if the presence of these forces is not necessary to defend the US or its allies from attack.