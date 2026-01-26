3.75 BYN
Lukashenko Considers It Necessary to Reformat Investment Direction in Cooperation with China
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the need to reformat investment cooperation with China. The head of state made these statements at a meeting on developing cooperation with China, BelTA reports.
"We need to reformat our investment strategy. Chinese investment abroad is setting records, especially in Belt and Road countries. Our government is also reporting growth (more than two and half times, to $443 million, in the first nine months of last year compared to the same period in 2024). But the directive (on developing relations with China – editor's note) set significantly higher targets (at least half a billion dollars annually, and at least $150 million in direct investment in each region and the city of Minsk)," the President said. "When you see the figures for direct Chinese investment by region (Vitebsk – $1 million, Grodno – $100,000 over a five-year period), it's immediately clear who's doing what. But not related to China – in principle."
"Have we done everything possible to attract Chinese investors so they run to us along the Silk Road?" the head of state asked.
He noted that dozens of Chinese companies are registered in the Great Stone Industrial Park, and the park's new management and the government should help ensure the speedy launch and ramp-up of all announced projects.