"We need to reformat our investment strategy. Chinese investment abroad is setting records, especially in Belt and Road countries. Our government is also reporting growth (more than two and half times, to $443 million, in the first nine months of last year compared to the same period in 2024). But the directive (on developing relations with China – editor's note) set significantly higher targets (at least half a billion dollars annually, and at least $150 million in direct investment in each region and the city of Minsk)," the President said. "When you see the figures for direct Chinese investment by region (Vitebsk – $1 million, Grodno – $100,000 over a five-year period), it's immediately clear who's doing what. But not related to China – in principle."