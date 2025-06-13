Lukashenko Declares That Cruelty to Animals Is Unacceptable

During a working visit to the Grodno Region, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed a recent incident involving the beating of a dog in the regional center, emphasizing the unacceptability of cruelty towards animals, reports BELTA.

"I have a deep respect for animals. Recently, there were reports in the media about a dog being beaten in the Grodno region," the head of state remarked.

"Yes, the police found the culprit," stated Yuri Karaev, Chairman of the regional executive committee.

"And you’ve identified this scoundrel. Take the dog. Return it to those who need it," Lukashenko advised.

He recalled that several years ago, after a similar incident in Vitebsk, he personally intervened. At that time, the beaten puppy was brought to Minsk, and at the end of a hockey training session, the President gifted the dog to the team’s coach—Dmitry Baskov.

"They took it, they gave it away. Now I ask Baskov: ‘How’s the dog?’" the Belarusian leader shared. "‘Like a child,’ he replied.

"Do not allow cruelty. The most defenseless creatures are animals because they cannot defend themselves against us. We can. They cannot. That’s why we must protect them," he emphasized.

The President also spoke about his special attitude towards horses: "Even in the village, I didn’t perceive it this way. When I became President, I was given several horses. I watched over them carefully. What intelligent creatures they are, and what benefit horses have brought to humanity."